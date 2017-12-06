The new captain of Bigg Boss 11 will wreck havoc in the house

In another week of drama and entertainment, the inmates of the Bigg Boss are unstoppable. What we have seen in the last few seasons is that to keep the show entertaining post mid-season, makers usually bring crackling wildcards. However seems this time, there’s no need for such wildcards. The originals are enough.

In the last episode, we have seen the housemates running and running against each other to make a new captain. While the planning and plotting is already on by the mastermind Vikas Gupta, this week everybody wants to be the captain. Hina Khan will be fighting for her captaincy and Arshi Khan will go against Vikas Gupta, if he backstabs her.

However in interesting turn of events, everything will fall in place aptly for the notorious Arshi. After heavy bickering and blame game, Arshi eventually has become the captain of this week.

With her unstable equations with most of the housemates like Shilpa, Puneesh and such, her captaincy surely won’t be a delight to many. We all have seen her being infamous and nasty in the house just as a contestant but what will happen once she becomes a captain is something worth to wait and watch.

For now this week, Shilpa and Akash are nominated and mostly a secret room is on the cards. Only time will tell if there’s no eviction or the makers are planning to introduce another surprise.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more juicy updates about the Colors’ flagship reality show produced by EndemolShine India.