The Bigg Boss 11 has seen upheavels like never before. In this week, everyone is a part of the regular rat race to become a captain.

Not to forget the ruckus this week's captaincy task has been. Thie chaos this week's captaincy task has created is unfathomable.

Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma were given the opportunity to select the contenders for the captaincy. All the three were put into the cage as Dinosaurs and each time when the door of the cage opened, one of them had to rush and crush one of the housemate’s photos thus eliminating them from the race. Only the person crossing the red line first will get the chance to crush one contestant’s photo. The task saw major twists and turns. Puneesh, Vikas and Luv were fighting to make their favourite contestant.

Finally, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra became the contenders for the captaincy task. Tonight, you will see Luv, Tyagi, and Bandgi fighting against each other to become the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss introduced a task in which all three contenders were given their individual bowl filled with water.

The contestant holding maximum water in the bowl will become the new captain of the house. The twist in the task is that housemates can try their best to empty the bowls of the contender that they don’t want to see as the captain of the house.

We hereby reveal, Bandgi Kalra is the new captain of the house as she was the one who received support from maximum contestants of the house.

Now, we have to wait and watch how Bandgi Kalra will oversee things in the house, now that she is designated as the new captain.