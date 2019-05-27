This is the next BIG TWIST in Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular show Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala has been gaining immense popularity among the viewers.

The ongoing track revolves around Sikandar's memory loss and leaving his life as a child-kike Bhola and an imposter Chandan claiming to be Sikandar and staying at his place.

Although Kulfii and Lovely have guessed that something is fishy with Sikandar.

In the upcoming episodes, Lovely will bump into Nandani at Amayra's school. Nandani will be Bhola's care taker and will also treat Lovely as she will fall sick.

The duo will bond well.

Will they exchange details about their personal lives? How will Nandani help Lovely?

What are your views in the upcoming track? Hit the comment section below.