This is the nickname Erica has given Parth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 12:12 PM
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is doing extremely on TV, and the serial has brought together two of the most loved actors, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Anurag and Prerna respectively. The two have been shooting together for a long time and had also bonded during their outdoor shoot in the beginning.

A large part of their day is spent with one another because of shoots, and very often, the team parties together.


There were rumours doing the rounds that things were not well between Parth and Erica, but these were soon put to rest.  Parth went live on his Instagram account along with Erica.  The two had a lot of fun and made interesting revelations.

When someone referred to Parth as Partho during the live session, Erica went on to say that this nickname was given by her. When a fan asked Erica about their bond on the sets, she said that he pulls her leg all the time.
