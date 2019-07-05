The "No Means No" Act on DID Gives Kareena Goosebumps

MUMBAI: The evocative act by Soul Queens leaves the gorgeous actor with a strong validation of her choice to become judge on Zee TV’s Dance India Dance.

The top 16 champions of the show have been setting new benchmarks with strong performances week on week. Each of their acts deploys the power of dance to deliver poignant social messages.

After an arresting routine that raises a voice of protest against pinning the blame of rape on women by the all-girls dance group Soul Queens to ‘Laga Chunari Mein Daag”- choreographed by the coach of ‘ South Ke Thailavs’ Sneha Kapoor, all the judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco and Raftaar, were so moved that they joined the crew on stage and hugged the girls.

The act not only questioned the approach of society towards rape victims but served as an inspiring call-to-action for countless women to stand up for themselves, learn self-defence, become stronger and take their offenders to task.