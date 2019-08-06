The number of 'diyas' used on the set of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush will SHOCK you

MUMBAI: The makers of Colors’ newly launched mythological show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush are leaving no stone unturned to make the show larger than life. It is said to be the most expensive show in the history of Indian television.



TellyChakkar has been constantly keeping readers updated on each development.



The series will narrate the epic saga of Ramayana through the lens of Luv and Kush.



The show is produced by Swastik Productions, and the sets are created in Umbergaon. The sets are designed by famous art director Tina Dharamsay, who has created a visual masterpiece.



To add to the authenticity, Tina and the makers have used more than 1.5 lakh diyas to illuminate Ram’s darbar and other rooms.



The diyas are manually lit before every scene, and the preparations take approximately 3 hours.



Well, looking at the beautiful picture above, the amount of hard work invested is evident. Hats off, team Luv Kush!



Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush will air from 5th August at 8.30 PM.