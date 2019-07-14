‘The Office’ star Gauahar Khan reveals 5 ways to nail office politics

MUMBAI: Known for portraying a range of characters, from a receptionist in the movie Rocket Singh to a boss lady in Hotstar Specials presents ‘The Office’ and most recently launching her own business; Gauahar Khan is no stranger to the ways of corporate life. Here’s 5 tips from the gorgeous diva on dealing with workplace problems!



Pamper your colleagues and your boss by getting their favorite food to office: The expression- ‘you can never go wrong with food’ fits perfectly especially when you need to pamper your co-workers/boss.



Have a work bestie: Having a work bestie is tied to peace at work, happiness, health, and success in midst of stress and chaos.



Empathize with your co-worker if they exhibit irrational behavior: There are difficult people in every office who can make work culture less likeable for others. The best way to manage such situations or rather people is to empathize with them because their irrational behavior could be a result of situations unknown to the rest.



Avoid getting into power struggles: Ego clashes and know-it-all attitude often result in unwanted situations; best to avoid it by not getting involved in someone else’s business



Be cordial with everyone: It’s important to be cordial with your co-workers especially with the ones who are nasty or not being nice to you. This approach will not give them any reasons to attack you and might even alter their approach towards you.

