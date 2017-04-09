The only way to overcome challenges is to get used to it: Gaurav Khanna

Actors are always keen on exploring new roles with which they can play around a lot. Small screen’s dashing hunk Gaurav Khanna, who always believes in doing something different, has surprised the audience with his tough warrior role of prince Virendra in Life OK’s popular costume drama Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

After essaying the role of simple and sober guys on-screen in his previous shows, this role was surely a challenge for Gaurav but he is justifying the role beautifully. It took time for him to get into the skin of the role.

Talking about all the challenges that he has faced, he told us, “Dressing up takes a lot of time while doing a costume drama. It takes me around an hour to get ready. It is time taking but now I am used to it. It’s my first costume drama so there was a lot to take care of about everything initially. It has become easy for me now as I have got into the skin of the role.”

“Long working hours had been a challenge as well. I have been shooting at night from the last few days. Every scene requires a huge set up so it takes a lot of time,” added Gaurav.

We also quizzed the actor if language has been an issue for him. He replied, “Language is not an issue because I come from the North and my command over Hindi and Urdu is pretty neat. There are times when I help the other actors with words because they come naturally to me.”

Hard work pays off and Gaurav is happy with the response that he is getting from everyone. He shares, “There is a lot of input that has been put in but I am happy that the output is great. Viewers have appreciated and are impressed with my work. I have also been getting response from the people that they like my chemistry with Kritika (Kamra). I am looking totally different in this role and it’s hard for anyone to recognize me. I have totally changed everything about myself to play Virendra and I am happy that people have accepted me.”

When we asked Gaurav that how he overcomes all the challenges, he said, “There is no way to overcome challenges. The only way is to get used to it. Once you get used to it, it doesn’t feel like a process and you start enjoying it. I like wearing extravagant costumes now because it makes the character look more elegant like a warrior. It also adds to my body language so I have started liking it now.”

Keep up the good work, Gaurav.