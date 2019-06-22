News

The past has only strengthened me, claims Vahbiz Dorabjee

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: The television industry is not only filled with entertainment and gossip but controversies too.

Among the top rated celebs are Vahbiz Dorabjee whose life has seen a down swing on the personal front. While her social media posts and career graph show her working hard on the professional front and that she is also dedicated to fitness, her recent post is giving out quotes which will inspire many to take all negative things in life in their own stride and live with positivity, happiness and confidence.

The posts suggests that her past has not deterred, defined or destroyed her but has only made her stronger as a person.

And we feel that there are always phases in life where one goes through highs and lows but one should keep moving and look at the brighter side of life. Check out her post below:



Vahbiz’s post is inspiring in ways more than one, don’t you feel so?
Tags > Vahbiz Dorabjee, Entertainment, gossip, Celebs, TellyChakkar, actress,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka...

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka in Penang -Malaysia
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit

past seven days