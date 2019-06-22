The past has only strengthened me, claims Vahbiz Dorabjee

MUMBAI: The television industry is not only filled with entertainment and gossip but controversies too.



Among the top rated celebs are Vahbiz Dorabjee whose life has seen a down swing on the personal front. While her social media posts and career graph show her working hard on the professional front and that she is also dedicated to fitness, her recent post is giving out quotes which will inspire many to take all negative things in life in their own stride and live with positivity, happiness and confidence.



The posts suggests that her past has not deterred, defined or destroyed her but has only made her stronger as a person.



And we feel that there are always phases in life where one goes through highs and lows but one should keep moving and look at the brighter side of life. Check out her post below:





Vahbiz’s post is inspiring in ways more than one, don’t you feel so?