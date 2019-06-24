The pattern of casting has completely changed: Randheer Rai

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



TellyChakkar got in touch with actor Randheer Rai, who is known for television shows like Karn Sangini and Jiji Maa.



'I always get to hear that that my overall personality is very powerful. May be that's why I have mostly played grey characters, and the best example is Poster Boys. So I would love to break this image of mine and play a role opposite to this. One movie that is very close to my heart is Manchester by the Sea. I really wish that someday, I get to play the character of Lee Chandler. Whatever I am approached for as an actor, I welcome it wholeheartedly,' said Randheer, who was also seen in Bollywood movie Holiday and web series Zakhmi (Vikram Bhatt Productions).



Talking about casting issues, he says, 'Yes, of course, I'm still facing such issues, and this is really something to be worried about, not just for me but also for our industry. These days, the casting pattern has completely changed. A few years ago, selection of actors was only on the basis of talent, but now, the first thing casting directors see is the face and body similarities with the requirement, At times, acting doesn't even matter. All they want a is a lookalike, and I find this very weird.'



On the struggles faced by actors, he mentioned, 'The word 'struggle' is amazingly famous in our field, but struggle is in each field. An actor's struggle is little tough, especially for those who come from small towns and have no connection over here. All I can say never give up. Because now, cinema is changing and so are audiences. And I don't believe in 'apna time aayega'. I say 'apun time layega' Just give your best.'



Well said, Randheer.