The ‘PEE’culiar hypocrisy of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 10 has earned grainy & patchy eyeballs, thanks to some abhorrent acts committed by the inmates, specially Swami Om.

Filth reached a new height, stirring up a hornet’s nest, when Swami during a task threw his pee on fellow contestant Bani (now a finalist).

Swami’s sinister behaviour did raise a few concerns but his TRP grabbing antics ensured his sustenance in the show. However, his pee act called for immediate action and resorting to sanity, the makers (Colors and Endemol India) decided to cut the cords.

So far...so good!!!

But this is when our research team bumped into an observation. Bigg Boss and its connection with pee has a history.

For the uninitiated, contender Priya Malik too threw her pee on co inmate Kishwer Merchantt while performing a task (previous season).

Agreed Priya’s rumpus is no match to that of Swami’s, having said that, a dirty act remains a dirty act...no matter what.

Swami was ousted for his action, however, strangely enough, Priya was not conferred similar punishment.

Is it not blatant hypocrisy and twisting of holier than thou Bigg Boss ke adesh and morals as per the ‘profit’ of the hour? If something has been done before, which is odious as per human norms, is it not obvious that the makers could ensure non-repetition by communicating clearly with the participants?

Well, we guess everything is fair in love, war and Bigg Boss!!!

Tellychakkar.com spoke to Kishwer and asked her to recount the horror and share her thoughts on its recurrence, the strong demeanoured lady shared: “It was a task and Priya Malik did whatever she had to. I feel if this act would have been stopped back then, Swami Om wouldn’t have done it in this season. They should have actually put a full stop when Priya did that thing but they didn’t. I think Swami’s actions shows he is that type of a person. Whatever episodes or promos I have seen; I feel Swami Om is a very eww kind of a person. We really can’t do anything about it.”

Agree??

Well, we do!! Only if such kind of an action could have been taken against Priya then no one would have dared to repeat such acts. It’s all of a TRP game. The action was finally taken against Swami Om only when he crossed his limits. Why this kind of hypocrisy?

When we asked Kishwer whether she feels that it’s a hypocrisy from the maker’s side for throwing Swami Om out of the house for his act and not Priya, she stated, “Yes, I feel little bit of it is there. I feel if it could have been stopped then, it wouldn’t have happened now. Now they have to face whatever is coming their way. I think that’s the TRP game and that’s what they like probably. I guess this works in their favour.”

What do you think readers? Do leave your comments below.