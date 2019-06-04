Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover's Switzerland schedule revealed

MUMBAI: There was a lot of buzz doing the rounds about whether Karan Singh Grover is making a comeback on television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, we can finally confirm that the actor is doing the show.

He will be essaying the role of Mr. Bajaj on the show, which stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. Recently there were rumours that the actor might not be playing the role and that the hunt for the same is still ongoing, but a source informs us that KSG has been finalized to play the role.

The source said that the first promo announcing Mr. Bajaj’s entry is already out, and if all goes well, KSG will be shooting for his introductory promo on Thursday, following which Erica Fernandes and the entire team will be flying to Switzerland, where the latter part of Bajaj's introduction will be shot.

The team is excepted to fly out by June 20th. The character is supposed to enter the show by the latter part of the month.