The rain gods are blessing us as they did on our wedding day: Ridheema Tiwari on her first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Much-in-love couple Ridheema Tiwary and Jas Karan Gandhi tied the knot and took their relationship a step ahead by getting married to each other last year.



Their wedding was a close-knit affair that was attended by close family and friends.



Since the duo has completed a year of togetherness, we buzzed Ridheema to know about her feeling on completing a year of their wedding, and she said, 'The year has been a beautiful learning experience. Our bond has gone stronger, and we feel a deeper divine connect. We’ve come a long way from our dating days. We value and respect each other more and understand what unconditional love truly means. We focus on each other’s strengths now and support positive growth in professional, personal, and spiritual areas.'



Ridheema and Jas Karan did a spectacular photoshoot a few days before their wedding anniversary. Sharing her experience on the same Ridheema said, 'Our photoshoot was a random way of reliving our filmy romantic selves, where we experimented with the devil and angel theme, Bollywood film Rangeela, the Haaye Rama song look, and a cute kiss picture.'



We asked the gorgeous actress on her plans for their first wedding anniversary, and she quipped, 'I m shooting for Divya Drishti for half the day, and the rest of the day I've saved to spend quiet romantic time with my husband. Mausam is already so good. The rain gods are blessing us as they did on our wedding day, and a romantic dinner and some mushy time will make it memorable for the two of us.'



Here’s wishing the couple a loving forever!



See their photoshoot pictures.