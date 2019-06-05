THIS is the reason for team Kundali Bhagya's grand celebration

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and since the show launched, it has been topping the TRP charts. The show has made a place in the audience’s hearts.



The cast and the crew have a reason to celebrate and party, as the show has completed 500 episodes.



Anjum Fakih, who is the second lead of the show, shared a post where the entire cast and crew are seen posing together and celebrating the completion of 500 episodes.



Well, for Anjum, it was a double celebration, as she celebrated Eid also.



We wish the entire team of Kundali Bhagya more success.



Check out the post here.