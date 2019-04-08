The trailer of ALTBalaji’s upcoming steamy episode of Gandii Baat will leave the audience tantalizing

The bold and risque themed anthology of love stories that was seen in the second season of ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat, led to the show grabbing eyeballs and creating a storm on the web space. Having already caught the netizen’s attention, the streaming platform dropped the trailer of yet another steamy and sensual episode, leaving the audience wanting for more!

The trailer of the sensational new episode gives us a sneak peek into the story of Kishen Singh Sandhu, played by the dashing Vikas Verma. Vikas portrays the character of a truck driver in his early 30’s and the story is based in Punjab. Rest assured, the thrilling episode will not disappoint the viewers and deliver a never seen before jaw-dropping seductive content that will leave the audience transfixed.

The saucy new episode namely ‘Gudiya Rani’, will see power-packed performances by the lead Vikas Verma, along with Rakesh Dubey, Alpa Joshi, Pari Goswami, Naina Chhabra amongst others.

Catch the trailer of Gandii Baat’s upcoming episode and stay tuned only on the ALTBalaji app.