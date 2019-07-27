News

The Trip to RETURN with season 3 on Hotstar

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Jul 2019 05:19 PM

MUMBAI: Bindass’ The Trip received a great response from the masses for both the seasons.

The first season's story revolved around four girlfriends who go on a road trip to Thailand as a part of the bride's bachelorette. The journey though turns into an emotional rollercoaster. It featured Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, Mallika Dua, and Lisa Haydon in the lead roles.

The second season also featured Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua, and Sapna Pabbi. Amyra Dastur replaced Lisa Haydon.

TellyChakkar has learned that the series will be back with season 3. This time, it will launch leading OTT platform Hotstar.

The third season will have a new cast and a fresh storyline.

The project will be produced by Bodhi Tree, and the makers plan to launch the web-show sometime in October (2019).

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates. Stay tuned!

