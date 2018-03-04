The truth behind Vibhuti to be revealed for the first time in Mere Sai

Mumbai: Sony TV’s mythological drama will soon showcase a track that has never been explored on Indian TV. The show produced by Dashami creations, in the upcoming episodes will talk about Dhuni or Vibhuti.

For people who are unaware, Dhuni is a holy grey coloured ash that one will find in the temples of Sai Baba. Dhuni also called Vibhuti is considered to be pious and myth says that it can cure humans.

Vibhuti was something never discussed before on Indian television. However, in the show Mere Sai, the story behind the making of Vibhuti will be shown.

In the upcoming episodes the viewers will be navigated through the story behind Vibhuti. Sai (played by Abeer Soofi) will be using some logs and woods and burn them. The ashes produced will be used by Sai Baba to cure all the diseases. Dhuni is an integral part in all Sai temples. Prior to this, Baba used other methods to cure his followers.

With this story unwrapping, it will be interesting to see how the makers will unveil the whole track.

Meanwhile, stay connected to TellyChakkar for all the updates from the telly world.