The unfortunate death of Ronit through Anurag shocks Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama as Ronit is creating a lot of problems for Anurag and Prerna and now since Ronit had kidnapped Prerna, Anurag will be soon taking revenge from him.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag and Prerna will finally escape to the jungle where they will spend quality time together.

But then they will get caught by the devil Ronit and his evil goons.

During a fight between the boys, Ronit will attack Anurag and while Anurag stabs Ronit while defending him.

Fortunately, Ronit gets badly injured with the stabbed glass pieces, and then the police come and catch the goons and Ronit.

Now coming the happy beginnings for Anurag and Prerna after they rescued from Ronit's deadly trap.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag and Prerna will be rescued from Ronit’s deadly trap.