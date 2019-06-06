The unseen side of Anita Hassanandani!

MUMBAI: The charismatic Anita Hassanandani is a stunner in the truest sense. She has acted in many multilingual films and serials. The beguiling actress started her TV career in 2001 with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli.

The actress is a popular household name for her roles as Shagun Arora in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vish in season 3 of Naagin.

She kick-started her Bollywood career with Subhash Ghai's film Taal in 1999. She was loved for her role in Kucch To Hai in 2003. Later, she was seen in the series Kkavyaanjali and became a much-known face for her role of Anjali in the show.

Although busy with shoots and her personal life, the actress still manages to squeeze in some time for her fans, and thus, they simply adore her.

While going through her Instagram handle, we came across this unseen side of her.

Take a look below.