The UNSEEN side of Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Television actress Hina Khan rose to fame by playing the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective soaps.

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the serial.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ reality show, Bigg Boss 11. This year, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Recently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and had the time of life with him while exploring these places.

The actress is quite active on social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers. While going through her Instagram account, we came across the unseen side of her.

Take a look below: