The upcoming drama on Colors’ Udann will leave you STUNNED!

MUMBAI: Colors’ show Udann has some interesting twists lined up, and it promises to entertain the masses all the more with Toral Rasputra’s entry in the show!

Poonam soon confronts Anjie about why she allowed Jatin to hire Chakor. She tells her that she made a deal with Jatin for Sameer’s job. Jatin further tells Anjie that Sameer has rejected the job he offered him.

In tonight's episode, Anjie proposes a deal to Jatin that she will only allow Chakor to work if he agrees to hires Sameer, as she believes that Jatin is responsible for Sameer losing his Job. Jatin agrees to the conditions and sends Sameer a job offer. However, Sameer is confused as he hasn't applied for any job yet. Moreover, Sameer gets into a fight with Kiku. He comes to know that his sister and Kiku are dating. Anjie requests Jatin to give Sameer his job back.

After knowing that the job is offered by Jatin, will Sameer still accept the it?