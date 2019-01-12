The ‘Vishkanyas’ of Colors’ Sitara to undergo a LOOK CHANGE!

MUMBAI: Colors’ Sitara will soon go through a radical twist in the upcoming episodes.

While the story has us hooked to the peppy supernatural storyline, the makers are planning to keep the concept of the show fresh so that it continues to be a visual treat. In the episodes to come the audience will see all the four vishkanyas – Sitara (Adaa Khan), Chhabili (Falaq Naaz), Netra (Vaishali Thakkar) and Surili (Lavina Tandon) in a new avatar.

The Vishkanyas will be seen in new looks from time to time so that it does not get monotonous for the viewers when it comes to costume drama. While they are seen as dressed in contemporary outfits, the episodes will now show them dressed in more fancy lehengas and gowns keeping in mind the concept of the outfits catering to a supernatural show.

Falaq confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, “That’s right. The makers have decided to keep experimenting with the looks, different hairdos and costume designs to make the show more appealing. It’s not only the strength of the content that is being worked upon but also how skilfully the characters glam up each time the audience tunes in to watch the episode.”

Way to go team Sitara!