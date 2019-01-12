News

The ‘Vishkanyas’ of Colors’ Sitara to undergo a LOOK CHANGE!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
12 Jan 2019 03:57 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Sitara will soon go through a radical twist in the upcoming episodes.

While the story has us hooked to the peppy supernatural storyline, the makers are planning to keep the concept of the show fresh so that it continues to be a visual treat. In the episodes to come the audience will see all the four vishkanyas – Sitara (Adaa Khan), Chhabili (Falaq Naaz), Netra (Vaishali Thakkar) and Surili (Lavina Tandon) in a new avatar.

Yes!

The Vishkanyas will be seen in new looks from time to time so that it does not get monotonous for the viewers when it comes to costume drama. While they are seen as dressed in contemporary outfits, the episodes will now show them dressed in more fancy lehengas and gowns keeping in mind the concept of the outfits catering to a supernatural show.

Falaq confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, “That’s right. The makers have decided to keep experimenting with the looks, different hairdos and costume designs to make the show more appealing. It’s not only the strength of the content that is being worked upon but also how skilfully the characters glam up each time the audience tunes in to watch the episode.”

Way to go team Sitara!

Tags > Adaa Khan, Falaq Naaz, Vaishali Thakkar, Lavina Tandon, Sitara, TellyChakkar, exclusive, Upcoming Twitst, Colors tv,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Aalesha
Aalesha
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days