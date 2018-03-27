Home > Tv > Tv News
The wedding track of Ishqbaaaz is like a 'dress rehearsal' for Mansi Srivastava

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2018 12:50 PM

Mumbai: Actress Mansi Srivastava, who is engaged to actor Mohit Vijay Abrol in real life says that shooting the wedding sequence for Ishqbaaaz is like a dress rehearsal for her own marriage.

The show currently focuses on the wedding ceremonies of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi).

What do you think of Ishqbaaaz?



"The way we are shooting for the wedding sequence, it actually looks like there is a real wedding taking place. There are mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The costumes also make me feel like a real bride. It feels like a dress rehearsal for my real wedding," Mansi said in a statement.

 (Source: IANS)

