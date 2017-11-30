Is the whole industry turning against Hina Khan? The war is on!

Hina Khan’s Bigg Boss journey seems to be more of a roller coaster ride. Her participation in the non-fiction series has not been quite fruitful this season. From the inception, the lady has been put on the boiler plate. Be it for her closeness with the filthy Zubair Khan or her infamous spat with Arshi Khan, she has been on everyone’s radar and for all the wrong reasons. Blame it to her attitude or her hypocrisy, Hina has been targeted not just by the housemates but also by big celebrities from the industry.

It all started with ex-winner Gauahar Khan slamming Hina Khan for her hypocritical stance. One by one the whole industry took on to their social media sites are started bashing Hina Khan. From Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Raii, Simran Kaur Mundi, Kushal Tandon, Arjit Taneja, Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Urvashi Dholakia and especially Karan Patel.

Patel has been tweeting about Hina’s wrongdoings since the past few days. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor has unabashedly thrashed Hina and has begun a war.

It’s sad to see a woman pull down another woman .. it’s best to to ignore such statements darling .. we all are above all this nonsense You are Beautiful & #SakshiTanwar is elegant & #Sanjeeda is Pretty #loveyougirls️ https://t.co/dgdG7oiZR7 — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 30, 2017

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

Really this happened ?? I am totally surprised. I beg to differ i think @GAUAHAR_KHAN is the most graceful woman ever & most classy one. & another 1 @iamsanjeeda looks like a doll on & off screen. Love you two always https://t.co/AFbjwGjXdL — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) November 29, 2017

Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! https://t.co/97usxEYc6i — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017

And an awesome actress too !!! https://t.co/SHsB9qrpH0 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) November 29, 2017

#HinaKhan you have officially lost all respect! Only an insecure person puts others down! And no..your “Paid PR” outside cannot control this damage!! #biggboss @iamsanjeeda @GAUAHAR_KHAN biggg hug#BiggBoss11 https://t.co/WWY1XCWJJc — Simran Kaur Mundi (@SimrankMundi) November 29, 2017

Sardarni Bolliiiii, jai skvhttps://t.co/ou2mWyqN5I — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 29, 2017

HINA - I can do whatever I want with my PARATHA and throws it away.

HINA - Puneesh ne galat kiya khanna fek diya!

HINA - I’m nominating PUNEESH for wasting FOOD!

#BB11 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 27, 2017

WHEN #BB11 contestants were signed up, pretty sure ARSHI was to play the role of VILLAIN with SHILPA & HINA as lead HEROINES!

NOW - "Footage" ke CHAKKAR main HINA "lead VILLAIN" ka TAJ saar peh pehen keh baith gayi hai! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 26, 2017

O Shit! Self-Obsessed ! #SakshiTanwar is an Icon in industry! Is thr anything that is left from #50ShadesofHina .. God please forgive her she doesn’t know what she is doing & saying #sarcasm https://t.co/pIxccEHy95 — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) November 29, 2017

What u see here are #Facts and are not #Disrespect to Anyone. And for those over educated illetrates, what u see here is called #TheTruth and #NotTrolling so just because u dont have a strong comeback dont make it an issue about Respect. ... pic.twitter.com/WgsVNDP8eT — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

If a woman has the heart to torture another woman on national television under the pretext of a game, then she has no right to demand respect from the other contestants for herself. Period. #HumanityIsAboveAllGames #BigBoss11 ... #MissGraceOrDisgrace ?? — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 29, 2017

Arre bhai yeh C’HINA ke Speakers ka sound kam ho gaya . Chalo koi baat nahi, battery recharge kar ke aa jao, hum yahi wait karenge ... lekin aana haa, warna maza nahi aayega ..! Aakhir #Grace ka sawaal hai ...! #BigBoss11 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 29, 2017

#Sanjeeda#Sakshi r one of the nicest people I knw and everyone in the industry would agree. #BigBoss11 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) November 30, 2017

Urvashi Dholakia –

These are just few of the names from the television fraternity who have tweeted about Hina Khan. There have been few celebrities like ex-contestant Rupali Ganguly coming out in open and calling Hian Khan “an ugly person” in an interview.

Amidst the war the only one to take Hina’s side were her co-contestant Geeta Phogat and co-actor Rohan Mehra. Here’s what she tweeted.

see this and then tweet about @eyehinakhan ....Ye haters ka kaam hai...normal baat thi... lekin kaha se kaha leke gaye ye topic ko https://t.co/v90S1nTPK5 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) November 29, 2017

Rohan has been mum about this whole fiasco. However in the past he got in a war of words with Gauahar Khan while supporting Hina.

This is not the only time, when Hina has been put under the radar for wrong reasons and slammed by an industry. In the past, Hina commented about the South Indian film industry and she was thrashed by big names like Hansika Motwani, Kriti Kharbanda and such.

With so much of hatred and negativity around Hina it will be difficult for her supporters to clear her stance. What will happen post her getting out of the house will be something interesting to watch since the war has BEGUN!