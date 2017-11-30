Hot Downloads

Is the whole industry turning against Hina Khan? The war is on!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 01:34 PM

Hina Khan’s Bigg Boss journey seems to be more of a roller coaster ride. Her participation in the non-fiction series has not been quite fruitful this season. From the inception, the lady has been put on the boiler plate. Be it for her closeness with the filthy Zubair Khan or her infamous spat with Arshi Khan, she has been on everyone’s radar and for all the wrong reasons. Blame it to her attitude or her hypocrisy, Hina has been targeted not just by the housemates but also by big celebrities from the industry.

It all started with ex-winner Gauahar Khan slamming Hina Khan for her hypocritical stance. One by one the whole industry took on to their social media sites are started bashing Hina Khan. From Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Raii, Simran Kaur Mundi, Kushal Tandon, Arjit Taneja, Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Urvashi Dholakia and especially Karan Patel.

Patel has been tweeting about Hina’s wrongdoings since the past few days. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor has unabashedly thrashed Hina and has begun a war. 

Urvashi Dholakia –

These are just few of the names from the television fraternity who have tweeted about Hina Khan. There have been few celebrities like ex-contestant Rupali Ganguly coming out in open and calling Hian Khan “an ugly person” in an interview.

Amidst the war the only one to take Hina’s side were her co-contestant Geeta Phogat and co-actor Rohan Mehra. Here’s what she tweeted.

Rohan has been mum about this whole fiasco. However in the past he got in a war of words with Gauahar Khan while supporting Hina.

This is not the only time, when Hina has been put under the radar for wrong reasons and slammed by an industry. In the past, Hina commented about the South Indian film industry and she was thrashed by big names like Hansika Motwani, Kriti Kharbanda and such.

With so much of hatred and negativity around Hina it will be difficult for her supporters to clear her stance. What will happen post her getting out of the house will be something interesting to watch since the war has BEGUN!

