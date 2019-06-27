News

Thea D’souza joins Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Jun 2019 01:19 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We already reported about actors like Rishika Nag, Sneha Namanandi, Navneet Kaur, Aarti Khetrapal and Mohit Duseja being roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2. (Read here: THIS Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2)

As per reports, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will be seen in lead roles in the project.

Now, the latest update is that model turned actress Thea D’souza will also be seen in a the web-series and will have a pivot character to play.

We couldn’t reach out to Thea for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(More read here: Aarti Khetrapal bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2)

Tags > Thea D'souza, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, web-series, ALTBalaji, Ragini MMS Returns 2,

past seven days