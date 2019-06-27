Thea D’souza joins Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



As per reports, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood will be seen in lead roles in the project.



Now, the latest update is that model turned actress Thea D’souza will also be seen in a the web-series and will have a pivot character to play.



We couldn’t reach out to Thea for a comment.



