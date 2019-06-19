News

Theatre is a heavily underpaid medium, says Gautam Rode

MUMBAI: Gautam Rode has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry. He has acted in films as well as television. Now, he is all set to make his debut in theatre. The actor will be seen playing a Kathak dancer in a play titled Aarohi.

Talking about theatre as a medium, Gautam told media, “It's by far the most challenging project I have taken up so far. I had always heard that theatre is for 'serious' actors but after actually having rehearsed day in and day out, I realize how challenging it is.  And after so much hard work that an entire team puts in, looking at the earnings I feel that theatre truly isn't getting its due. There needs to be more support financially that needs to come into this medium.  It's a heavily underpaid medium and I see the struggle which everyone from the makers to the actors are facing to deliver quality in the limited budgets they have. There really is no money for them to be able to go beyond.”

He continued, “Most are doing theatre for the love and passion for the craft but I still feel if the medium were to be backed up financially more, we would truly have a rich experience for the audience along with a booming industry churning out great numbers in profits too.” 

