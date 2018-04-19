There is a feeling of nervousness and excitement: Vinny Arora on entering Colors’ Laado 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news of TV actress Vinny Arora entering Colors’ Laado 2.

The show has been gaining a lot of popularity because of its unique concept and captivating performances. To thicken the plot of the show, popular actor Vinny Arora is all set to enter as the missing Juhi. The vivacious Vinny returns to acting after a two years hiatus, post her marriage to TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. She has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series and her entry will bring new twists in the tale that promise to keep the viewers glued to their television screens.

What do you think of Laado 2?

Vinny Arora was last seen in Udann and speaking about her return, Vinny said, “At this point, I am just eager to be back in action and give my 100 percent to the role. I am just preparing myself to get over my habit of chilling and resting at home as it’s going to be a bit of hard work to get out of that mould. There is a feeling of nervousness and excitement, as acting is my passion; it’s almost like meditation for me. I am just focusing on the positive aspect of it. I wanted to be back with a good show, and here I am.”

All the best Vinny!