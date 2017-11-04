Pretty and talented Avika Gor, who has impressed the audience with her acting skills in cult shows like Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, is set to return with Colors’ upcoming drama Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani, which is a sequel of channel’s cult show Na Aana Iss Des Laado.

No doubt, when chemistry between an on-screen couple works wonder then they are bound to get linked up off-screen too.

Avika shared a sparkling chemistry with her co-star Manish Raisinghan in her previous show Sasural Simar Ka and they are best buddies off-screen too.

Rumors started doing rounds in the media that the duo is dating.

When TellyChakkar asked Avika, how does she reacts to such rumours, she told us, “There have been so many articles about it that it doesn't matter to us any more. There have been reports stating that we are dating, married and even have kids and that we have kept them hidden from the world. It doesn't matter to us any more.”

“People have filed a petition to cast Manish opposite me in Laado. They are crazy fans and I love them. They call themselves Radical Rosidians and I am so proud of them. They have been making an effort to see us together. No matter how many articles come and what people are writing but we know the fact and our fans know it. They are proud of us. We have been working internationally and whatever we have been doing off-camera is just for our fans. We are still friends and are extremely proud of our fans," she added.

Way to go girl!