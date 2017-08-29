There is more in the second season of Colors Bangla's Bindass Dance

TellyChakkar.com had earlier reported about Colors Bangla bringing back the second season of Bindass Dance and now we bring to you more information about the same and also read on to know what the judges have to say about the dance reality show.

The auditions for the competition were held in different parts of Bengal like Siliguri, Durgapur, Kharagpur, Berhampore, Krishnanagar and Kolkata. And from these auditions the 25 contestants out of 2500 were selected for the competition.

The contestants will be divided into three houses and out of 25 competitors, ultimately the top five will battle it out in the finale to grab the winner’s trophy. Eliminated contestants will perform in the finale along with Teddy (a person in the disguise of a teddy bear).

The makers have thought about approximately 30 episodes and according to the current plan, the show will continue airing till December of this year.

Tollywood actress Sayantika Banerjee, who also judged the first season, is quite kicked about the coming season as well. Addresing the media at the press conference held yesterday 28 August, at Purple Movie Town, Kolkata, she said, “There are singers in my family and I too have learnt music but dance has always attracted me the most. It is my passion. So, no matter how packed I am with my other commitments, I can’t let it go. I was part of the earlier season as well so I am nostalgic about the show. Being a part of Bindass Dance is like holiday to me. The audience has appreciated the earlier season and we hope, we will be better this time. We will try not to repeat the mistakes that we have done earlier and make sure that our viewers enjoy to the fullest. This time we have omitted the elimination round so that the kids do not feel bad or lose confidence. The contestant will not be told openly on stage about losing the round, they will be given a medal and a person in the disguise of a teddy bear who will take them away from the stage in order to prepare for another dance performance which will be showcased later in the show.”

Director/producer Raj Chakraborty added, “I have always worked behind the camera so this is a new challenge for me and I feel that I am going to discover a new side of me (by sitting on the judges’ seat). This is a show, the families will be able to watch together while relaxing. Through it, the channel will discover new talent.”

Ace choreographer of Tollywoood, Baba Yadav said because the children are contestants, it is more of an advantage to the show. Quips he, "the advantage of the show is that the participants are children. He said, “In the beginning of my career, I too have performed on stage and today I got this opportunity. The best part of the show is that the participants are kids. They inspire us to believe on ourselves. They give us confidence. And we won’t just sit on the judges’ seat but enjoy the show and I pray that we discover a lot of talent.”

Rahul Chakravarti, Business Head, Colors Bangla and Colors Odia told the media, “Sayantika is an actress, Baba is a choreographer and Raj being a director cum producer can visualize the complete package which includes performance, practice, presentation and how appealing it will be visually. So, we felt they are a complete package. We have added new elements in the show, hope the audience likes it.”

Chakravarti also mentioned that they have chosen kids belonging to the age group of four to 12 because they felt if a platform is given early in life it will give them confidence.

Now guess who will host the show? Well, the channel has roped in Saurav Das to anchor the show. Das has played the male lead in the flick Guti Malhar and is known for daily soaps like Punyi Pukur, Dweep Jwele Jai and Swapno Udaan to name a few.

So, gear up to watch the action packed performances of the kids and of course of the judges and the host! it promises to be an explosive show for sure.

Produced and directed by Subhankar Chattopadhyay, it will start airing from 2 September every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

