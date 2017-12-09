Hot Downloads

There is neither friendship nor animosity between me and Mansi: Nehalaxmi

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2017 12:47 PM

Actress Nehalaxmi Iyer says she hardly knows her Ishqbaaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava and so, there is neither friendship nor animosity between the two.

Nehalaxmi, who plays the role of Saumya in the Star Plus show, had quit Ishqbaaaz a few months ago. The actress had made way for Mansi aka ACP Bhavya to enter the show and play the lead opposite actor Leenesh Mattoo aka Rudra Singh Oberoi.

And now with Nehalaxmi's re-entry in the show, it is said that not all is well between the two actresses.

"I have scenes with the rest of the Oberoi family. I have only begun shooting for the show and I am very excited because I know that my track and character both have a lot of twists and turns. I hardly know Mansi so there is neither friendship nor animosity," Nehalaxmi said in a statement. 

