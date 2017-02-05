There is no bigger award than people’s love: Diljit Dosanjh

Popular Punjabi singer cum actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his magical voice, is now one among the experts on Colors’ upcoming singing reality show Rising Star.

Diljit, who will be seen judging talents along with singing sensations Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur, is quite excited about the show airing in real time format.

When we asked Diljit about his reasons for taking up the series, he shared, “My mom and my family watches TV a lot. Even Raj (Nayak) sir told me that you can do two-three movies in a year but only a few percentage of the audience will go to watch it. But these days television has its reach in almost every house. My mom is very happy that I am venturing into the small screen.”

The reality show is going to be live, which is a new format that the channel is exploring. Talking about the same, he added, “It’s going to be difficult as it will be live. If something goes wrong while shooting, it will remain so. The best part is that people will be the real judge."

Diljit recently was embroiled in a controversy with Bollywood star Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor. According to thecontroversy, Harshavardhan was miffed with the fact that Diljit got an award as a newcomer even though he has already worked before in Punjabi movies. On being asked about the same, he commented, “I didn’t feel bad at all. I am a big fan of Anil Kapoor sir and Harshvardhan is the son of a big superstar. The fact that Dhanush ji also got an award after having worked in South and Fawad Khan ji too got an award after having worked in Pakistan, means I am not the first example. So, I didn’t feel bad about what he said because ethically it wasn't something wrong.”

“There is no bigger award than people’s love. Getting an award doesn’t mean that you have got a job and you don’thave to work from now on; you will still have to work. And I must add that I love Harshvardhan Kapoor (smiles).”

Good luck, Diljit.