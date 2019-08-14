There is no formula to success: Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor started her career at a young age and went on to produce innumerable television serials. She has also backed some noteworthy films. She is known for producing serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to name a few. Some of the films backed by her include Judgementall Hai Kya, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and Ek Thi Daayan.

The TV Czarina who recently bagged a place as the only female producer to get featured in India Today High & Mighty list of powerful people of India spoke at length about the mantra to her 25 years of journey in the industry so far. Recently, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Dream Girl, Ekta shared that there is no formula to success.

She said, "I have learned one thing, there is no formula to success. There is only one way to move forward and that is conviction. Although in real life I have a very weak cut. At work, I always believe that take a brave step forward and trust your gut. Everything else will follow, that's it. In 25 years, I have just done that."