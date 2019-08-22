News

There is no such fear: Giaa Manek on comparisons between Gopi bahu and her new character

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 12:49 PM

MUMBAI: Giaa Manek is a popular television actress. She has acted in the film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, but she rose to fame after playing the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also seen as a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. The actress is all set to make a comeback on TV with the supernatural thriller, Manmohini.

The interesting part is the name (Gopika) and look of her new character will remind the audience of Gopi bahu. In an interview with Times Of India, when she was asked if it’s an attempt to cash in on brand Gopi bahu, she said, “Not at all. One might find a striking resemblance between Gopi and Gopika, but as the track shapes up, people will realise that the two are as different as chalk and cheese. While Gopi was docile and submissive, Gopika is fearless and bindaas. To be honest, I didn’t know that my character is named Gopika till a day before the shoot commenced.”

When she was asked if she is worried about comparisons between the two characters, she said “There is no such fear. I know what I have got into and how my track will unfold. I can guarantee that it will spring many surprises.”

Giaa Manek, Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, Gopi Bahu, Manmohini, Gopi and Gopika

