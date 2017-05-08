There is a Pandey uncle around all of us: Akhlaque on his ‘new’ viral character

Having Monday blues? Fought with your partner? Parents upset on you? Boss just screamed?

Well, we have a solution for all.

Just scroll down Akhlaque Khan’s Facebook page.

The dashing actor who is all set to star in Life OK’s next has found a new means on social media to keep us all entertained with his hilarious videos. His main character Pandey uncle, who has a different take on all current scenarios, has become a favourite.

Wanting to know more about the same, we decided to buzz the Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor.

Excerpts...

Talking about how the idea was born, Akhlaque, “The idea came when I saw people trolling and going mad over small issues. I wanted to put my point of view through a character in a funny way. These videos are a sarcastic take on the current trends. As a lot of funny contents on the internet are for adults, I wanted to create something for kids as well. And thus Pandey uncle was born.”

Sharing that there is a Pandey uncle in every one, the actor added, “I cannot name one person but I know people who are like Pandey uncle, who think they know it all and are actually very funny. My six year old nephew also feels he is very smart and knows it all. That’s how I decided I will keep the childlike innocence in my character. Hence, the mannerism and expressions are just like my nephew’s."

In a time of digital boom, Akhlaque is also experimenting with the launch of his Youtube channel. Speaking on the same, he quipped, “Digital space gives you a lot of freedom. My channel Khanorama is an amalgamation of two words, Khan and Panaroma. It's my wider point of view.”

Not being too ambitious, the actor as of now wants to strengthen his content. “My only plan to promote my content is via making more and more funny and honest videos. I have always believed that content is the king and the script is the backbone. A lot of my friends are supporting me by sharing the videos and I am really grateful to them.”

Akhlaque has already got his friends Jayshree Venkatramanan and Vikas Singh to play pivotal roles in his videos and he hopes to bring in more. “I do not want to set any script rules as I want to keep on experimenting. Vikas, is not even an actor, I just used his current baldness to include a Vin Diesel character in my video. My friends have been really supporting and I am sure you will get to see them soon.”

And finally, as we hinted upon him following the footsteps of Gaurav Gera (with his viral characters of Chutki and Billi Mausi), the actor smiled to say, “Gaurav Gera is epic. I don't intend to go that way though. My humor is different. But even if I could achieve half of his popularity, I would be elated.”

Good luck Akhlaque!!