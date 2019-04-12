News

There is something common between Vivek Dahiya and Ranveer Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 05:45 PM
MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today, it is because of their fans. It was the fans who wanted them to get together.

The two give the audience and their fans some major couple goals. Everyone wants to see them together again on screen post their stint in Nach Baliye Season 8.

Divyanka seems to be inspired by the new advertisement of Deepika and Ranveer where the two talk about the change in their relationship after marriage.

Well, Vivek shares some traits with Ranveer Singh. He is an exceptional actor and definitely respects and treats his wife like a princess. Divyanka could be called the Deepika of television.

Check out Divyanka’s video.
Tags > Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi, Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy, Deepika Padukone, Qayamat Ki Raat, Balaiji telefilms,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days