There is something common between Vivek Dahiya and Ranveer Singh

Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today, it is because of their fans. It was the fans who wanted them to get together.The two give the audience and their fans some major couple goals. Everyone wants to see them together again on screen post their stint in Nach Baliye Season 8.Divyanka seems to be inspired by the new advertisement of Deepika and Ranveer where the two talk about the change in their relationship after marriage.Well, Vivek shares some traits with Ranveer Singh. He is an exceptional actor and definitely respects and treats his wife like a princess. Divyanka could be called the Deepika of television.Check out Divyanka’s video.