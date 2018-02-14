There is unbelievable strength that I get from Lord Shiva: Rohit Bakshi

Mumbai:The talented actor Rohit Bakshi who essays the role of Bhairav in BIG Magic’s magnum opus mythological show 'Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav,' has been appreciated by the masses for his exemplary performance. The actor who is a staunch follower of Lord Shiva is extremely happy to play the role of Bhairav which is a form of his favorite god – Shiva. Well icing on the cake is that he got to don the avatar of Shiva not just once but twice!

Rohit strongly connects with Shiv Shambhu. On the same when we got in touch with him he quipped, “It may be hard to believe for people, but there is unbelievable strength that I get from Lord Shiva. I have a lot of faith in him and I think it strongly works when you are deeply into it. Over the more, I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to play lord Shiva.”

“You get to learn a lot while essaying the role. Well, you get to know the mythology profoundly as well which is very important. I am glad that I am getting to hear rave reviews on my character, I aim to do my very best and keep entertaining the audience” concluded the actor.

We must say that Rohit is one lucky actor who got to play his favorite character twice. To watch the phenomenal performance of him as Bhairav stay tuned to 'Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav.'