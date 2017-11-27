There's an unspoken bond between Namish and me: Prachi Tehlan

Actress, Prachi Tehlan says that there is an 'unspoken bond' between her and Ikyawann co-star, Namish Taneja.

Prachi (Susheel) and Namish (Satya) have a competitive chemistry in the Star Plus show.

Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Prachi said, "Our characters are such that Susheel and Satya are always seen competing in every situation. Being taught to always win, Satya envies Susheel because she takes the trophy home. It is not your cliché romantic pairing where the two meet and fall in love. There is an unspoken bond between me and Namish and that is what makes us such great friends. We often spend time with each other's families and there is no formality between us."

(Source: IANS)