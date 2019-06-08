THESE 23 celebrities to participate in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: The most popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, is returning with the thirteenth season. Salman Khan will be seen as the host of the show.

Season 13 will be Salman Khan's tenth edition of the reality show. The upcoming season will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition. The show will reportedly start airing from September 29. Since the announcement was made, fans have been speculating the contestants list and many names are also doing the rounds of social media. Well, now the 23 contestant list of Bigg Boss 13 has been leaked. Take a look below.

1. Zareen khan (Bollywood actress)

2. Chunky Pandey (Bollywood actor)

3. Rajpal Yadav (Bollywood actor)

4. Warina Hussain (Indian model)

5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Female television star)

6. Ankita Lokhande (Indian actress)

7. Rakesh Vashisth (Television actor)

8. Mahika Sharma (controversial actress)

9. Danny D (Male porn star)

10. Jeet (Bengali super star, Bigg Boss Bangla host)

11. Chirag Paswan (Politician, former actor)

12. Vijender Singh (Boxer, actor)

13. Rahul Khandelwal (Model)

14. Himansh Kohli (Model and actor)

15. Mahima Chaudhary (Former Bollywood actress)

16. Meghna Malik (TV actress)

17. Mahaakshay Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor)

18. Dayanand Shetty (CID fame actor)

19. Faizy Boo (makeup artist/LGBTQ)

20. Ritu Beri (Fashion designer)

21. Sonal Chauhan (Singer, model)

22. Fazilpuria Rahul Yadav (Singer)

23. Siddharth Shukla (Actor)

