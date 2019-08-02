These are the actors Sonakshi considers as style icons, revealed on the Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show is known for its star guests and the quirky secrets they reveal on the stage. Show’s host Kapil know his ways to make Bollywood’s biggest names reveal their deepest secrets and funniest memories. Recently, Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha and Rapper Badshah were seen making an appearance on the sets of the show to promote their upcoming comedy-drama Khandani Shafakhana. When talking about style and fashion the actress revealed her Bollywood’s style icon.

In her conversation with Kapil, actress Sonakshi Sinha said, “I feel that Ranveer Singh is currently the best-styled actor of Bollywood. According to me, Ranveer has a very bold fashion sense and he can carry everything he wears with ease. He dresses very confidently and that never fails to impress.”

The two were co-actors in Lootera and have a close bond of friendship ever since. Ranveer Singh’s fashion has spilt the industry into two, while half say what he wears is bold, the other half are busy making jokes about him and on The Kapil Sharma Show Sonakshi Sinha made it clear which side she’s on. Sonakshi also revealed that she thinks that Akshay Kumar is the fittest man in the industry and Hrithik Roshan is an actor who looks elegant and stylish in whatever he wears.

Further in the show, the actress also revealed how Salman Khan approached her for her first movie role in the movie Dabangg while she was working as an audience manager in a fashion show.