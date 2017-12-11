Hot Downloads

Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

These are the contestants nominated by Arshi Khan this week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 02:02 PM

Arshi Khan is helming the captaincy this week and things aren’t going great. Bigg Boss has planned to add fuel to fire, through nominations. This week, the nominations have been in yet another unusual way just like the other weeks.

As TellyChakkar earlier reported that for the 12 week of eliminations, the makers have given Arshi a trump card. According to the criteria, the inmates would be divided into two teams viz, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. Bigg Boss will give the two teams individual apples, while Arshi will have the power to throw apples from the team. The first team as a whole to lose three apples will be up for eviction.

Well, no points for guessing whom Arshi will nominate. We have seen how Arshi and Shilpa have been not getting along since the last few weeks. On the other hand Hiten backstabbed her in the last week by not saving her. This came as a shocker to Arshi Khan and she lost all her love, respect for him.

So no points for guessing! Arshi nominates Shilpa’s team, leading to everyone from the team to get nominated. Well this surely won’t be a good news for Luv Tyagi. The handsome lad will be facing eviction against the biggies like Shilpa and Hiten. Seems this was a well knit plan by the makers so as to put Luv up for elimination. Maybe that could also be the reason why the makers put the mastermind Vikas in the opposite team so that he could not manipulate Arshi’s decision.

TellyChakkar’s bets are on Luv Tyagi that the ex-Padosi will be shown the door this week.

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top