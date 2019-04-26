News

THESE are Vikas Gupta’s most entertaining TikTok videos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 07:07 PM
MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of television and was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space. Vikas rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house, and he was one the strongest contestants on the show.

The TikTok app grabbed the headlines recently, as it was banned by the Madras High Court. The court lifted the ban recently, and the popular app is back.

TikTok is a craze on social media, and many television and Bollywood celebrities use it. One such celebrity is Vikas Gupta. The ace producer is very active on the app and keeps posting funny and entertaining videos along with his friends in the industry.

Vikas was recently seen in a TikTok video with Chetna Pande, Jasmin Bhasin, and the entire gang of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Check out some of his most funny and entertaining videos below.
