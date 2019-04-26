THESE are Vikas Gupta’s most entertaining TikTok videos

View this post on Instagram
As Promised If #dhvanibhanushali & #siddharthgupta #Vaaste Crosses #70 Million in less than a week, I shall make my first #loveDuet On Tiktok & this is one bet I am glad I didn't Win ️ Thankyou @iamchetnapande for being part of it and @imsharmagauravv for ️ #Lostsouls #chetnapande #vikasgupta #lostboyjourneyontt P.S. I am a super proud brother congratulations to the entire team @sapruandrao @vinod.bhanushali @tseries.official
So My #duetwithlostboy kinda got ️ response. Thank You everyone who did make those duets and also made feel Supaah ️ Plus I did get my share of surprises too. @thefizahkhan you gotta act soon, you kill it with every expression and @gurungbhumika Bache Ki Jaan Logi Kya so which one did you love the most @tiktok @indiatiktok #proposal #fun #fizakhan #bhumikagurung #VikasGupta P.S. Ab bas Maa Naa dekhein isse
