THESE Bigg Boss contestants underwent REMARKABLE makeover

MUMBAI: Take a look at these Bigg Boss contestants who underwent remarkable makeover.

Urvashi Vani

Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani, who entered the show as a jodidaar with Deepak Thakur, won everyone's heart with her simplicity. The girl, who hails from Bihar, has gone through a stylish makeover and looks absolutely unrecognisable.



Manveer Gujar



Manveer Gurjar, who is the Bigg Boss 10 winner, took his fans and followers on social media by a surprise when he shared a picture of himself with a clean shaven look.

Srishty Rode, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, has cut off her long, sultry locks. This glamorous side of Srishty is quite a departure from how her fans have seen her on-screen.

Bigg Boss 12's Sourabh Patel, apparently a farmer by profession, surprised fans of the show by sporting a new haircut. After trimming his long beard and moustache, he looks different.

Deepak Thakur, also a Bigg Boss 12 contestant, underwent a makeover in the house and changed his look. He got a new sleek haircut and a polished look; all thanks to his big brother on the show, S Sreesanth.

Mehjabi Siddiqui



During her stay, Mehjabi was mostly seen in a no make-up look and without any jazz. But later, she surprised everyone with her makeover. The pictures that made the rounds on social media are from one of her upcoming music album.

Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Chaudhary, who was earlier seen in simple yet traditional dresses, seems to have undergone a makeover. In one of her social media pictures, she looks completely different. She is dressed in a floral pink summer gown with just the right make up, looking gorgeous.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde looks stunning in this bright yellow attire which is captivating, to say the least. Take a look below.

Bigg Boss 11 has changed things for Arshi Khan. The model-turned-actress, who was earlier known for posting obscene pictures and raunchy videos on social media, has undergone a drastic image makeover. She has not only lost oodles of weight, but has finally upped her style game.

The popular Bhojpuri actress got married inside the house with her long term boyfriend Vikram Singh Rajpoot. From the day she entered the house and till now there is a drastic change in Mona’s appearance. She has not only lost oodles of kilos, but has also turned out to be quite a fashionista.