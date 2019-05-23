These BOLD pictures of Swabhimaan fame Sangeita Chauhaan will SHOCK you!

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Sangeita Chauhaan rose to fame with her portrayal as Meghna in Colors’ Swabhimaan. The actress has also featured in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela and was last seen in Colors’ Naagin 3.



Sangeita, who is very active on social media platform Instagram, surprised her fans with her recent bold pictures. She updated a few pictures flaunting a bold look and make-up. The actress is also seen posing with a cigarette.



Take a look!

Some people loved her new smoking hot look, while others did not appreciate it much.

What do you have say about Sangeita’s bold avatar?