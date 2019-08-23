THESE contestants will be seen in Ace Of Space Season 2

MUMBAI: MTV Ace Of Space is a captive reality television series created by Vikas Gupta. The first season saw Divya Agarwal become the winner. Now, the makers are geared up for season 2 which will be hosted by Vikas Gupta.

There are already reports that Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda’s friend Orhan Awatrami aka Orry is participating on the show. Now, the entire list of participants is out. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the other participants include Bigg Boss 12’s Deepak Thakur, Australian model Lucinda Nicholas, Sasural Simar Ka actress Krissann Barretto, TikTok sensation Adnan Shaikh, Bitti Businesswali actress Prakruti Mishra, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Splitsvilla 10’s Baseer Ali and Sara Ali Khan’s gym buddy’s Alex are participating in the show.