News

THESE contestants will be seen in Ace Of Space Season 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Ace Of Space is a captive reality television series created by Vikas Gupta. The first season saw Divya Agarwal become the winner. Now, the makers are geared up for season 2 which will be hosted by Vikas Gupta.

There are already reports that Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda’s friend Orhan Awatrami aka Orry is participating on the show. Now, the entire list of participants is out. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the other participants include Bigg Boss 12’s Deepak Thakur, Australian model Lucinda Nicholas, Sasural Simar Ka actress Krissann Barretto, TikTok sensation Adnan Shaikh,  Bitti Businesswali actress Prakruti Mishra, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Splitsvilla 10’s Baseer Ali and Sara Ali Khan’s gym buddy’s Alex are participating in the show. 

Tags > Ace of Space Season 2, MTV, Vikas Gupta, season 2, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda, Deepak Thakur, Lucinda Nicholas, Krissann Barretto, Adnan Shaikh, Prakruti Mishra, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Splitsvilla 10, Baseer Ali,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days