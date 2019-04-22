News

These FANTASTIC FOUR of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke pose for a GORGEOUS photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 02:58 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the most popular television shows. The family drama stars actors Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Rithvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam in lead roles.

It seems the cast members have already developed a strong bond among themselves. Wondering why do we say so?

Well, almost everyone from the team keeps sharing pictures from their time together on the sets of the show, and a day ago, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from the sets of the show.

In the photo, the four actors can be seen dressed in ethnic wear and striking a picture perfect pose for the cameras. Shaheer, who plays the role of Abir in the show, also aptly captioned the photo.  

He wrote, “The Fantastic Four #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe @starplus #shaheersheikh #ShaheerAsAbir #onset”

Check out their picture right here:

