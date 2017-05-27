These gymnastic videos of Siddharth Nigam will make you go WOW!

The young sensation Siddharth Nigam is truly an inspiration to many youngsters. The fearless and fiery Siddharth made his acting debut with the super hit film Dhoom 3, post which he played lead roles in TV shows Mahakumbh and Ashoka.

Apart from being a great actor and dancer, Siddharth is a gold medalist in gymnast (national level). Fitness and healthy lifestyle comes naturally to him. He is also the only young kid on TV to have flawless six packs abs at a very young age. Obviously, nothing worth having comes easy. He sweats hard and works on himself to be the best.

While going through Siddharth’s Instagram account, we happened to see few videos, wherein he is performing gymnastics. We are sure after seeing these videos you will definitely love him more. Have a look!

Keep up the good work Siddharth!