News

These heart-warming pictures of Arjun-Maya will make you fall in love!

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2016 05:40 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh is winning accolades for its breathtaking storyline and powerful performances by the talented bunch of actors.

One of the most popular and unique couples on TV, Arjun and Maya can make dancing around trees look like a dream. They are perhaps the most perfect jodi to have graced the screen ever.

This love struck duo make sure all their lovely moments are well documented. They take selfies and share among their fans. These pictures of the dashing pair can make you fall in love.

Go ahead, binge on!!!

#ahemdabad #beyhadh ,11 oct 9 pm onwards

A photo posted by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on

\

Is Maya se Muje bachaooooooo

A photo posted by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on

Aren’t they looking perfect together?

