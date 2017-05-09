These is how TV bahus Nia and Hina are gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi

We have always seen TV actresses Hina Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Nia Sharma (Jamai Raja) playing bahus on small screen, but have you seen their wild and killer avatar?

The hot and sexy divas are all geared up to give tough competition to other khiladis in Colors’ upcoming adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 (Endemol).

These days, Hina and Nia are sweating it out and exercising hard in the gym to be on a fitter side. Their latest videos proof that they are leaving no stones unturned to give their best in the show.



Have a look!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 5, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

All the best girls!

Khatron Ke Khiladi, to be shot in Spain will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Apart from Nia and Hina, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, Shibani Dandekar, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Monica Dogra, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Karan Wahi and Geeta Phogat will participate in the reality show.