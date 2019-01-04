News

THESE Ishqbaaaz stars holiday in Rishikesh

04 Jan 2019
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ hit series Ishqbaaaz, as loyal viewers would know, has witnessed a generation leap, and due to this, only Nakuul Mehta is part of the new season. He is playing Shivaay (Nakuul) and Annika (Surbhi Chandna)’s son Shivaansh Singh Oberoi.

Here’s an update for those whose were missing Leenesh Mattoo, who played Shivaay's younger brother Rudra Singh Oberoi in the show.

Well, last night, the actor joined Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh, who are holidaying in the scenic locales of Rishikesh, and the three of them made for a happy picture.


Jankee shared the photo on her social media handle wherein she can be seen posing for a selfie along with Nakuul, Leenesh, and another female friend, and this picture will surely bring a smile to the faces of all those who miss Leenesh.

Take a look at the picture below.
