News

These Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actors had a 'rainy' reunion!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: The show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, produced by Gul Khan, made a strong place in the hearts of audience. It starred Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti in lead roles. Audience loved the narrative. Even though the show went off air but the audience still shower their love on it. And the cast of the show still share a great camaraderie, and whenever they meet, they treat their fans with their adorable pictures of reunion. Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra among others met up on a rainy Mumbai night on Friday and had the best of time together. 

To share their happiness with fans, Ridhi today took to social media and posted a couple of pictures from their night out. The team has been friends ever since their stint on the show and we absolutely love how they bond.   

Take a look below.  


On the professional front, Sanaya is geared up for the release of her next film. Mohit too shot for a film recently and is awaiting the release of the same. Barun, on the other hand, is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. 
Tags > Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Gul Khan, Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra, Rainy Reunion,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days